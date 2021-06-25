Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $3.31 Million Stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,638 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.17% of Eldorado Gold worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EGO. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.22.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $224.62 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

