Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,225 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.21% of Rattler Midstream worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,289,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,702,000 after buying an additional 642,597 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,297,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,261,000 after purchasing an additional 246,517 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 283,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 192,565 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $718,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 413,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 59,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Rattler Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $11.98.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $98.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 2.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rattler Midstream LP will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.39%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTLR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.78.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

