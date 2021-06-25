Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $2.98 Million in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 51,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.07% of MACOM Technology Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $46,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $208,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.60.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $128,618.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $76,293.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,317 shares of company stock worth $576,584. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTSI opened at $61.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -875.86, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.42.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.60%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

