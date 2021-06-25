Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $3.30 Million in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,367,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,786 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,764,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,386,000 after buying an additional 330,733 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,889,000. Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 213,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,002,000 after buying an additional 116,940 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 171,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after buying an additional 110,504 shares during the period.

VFH opened at $90.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.17. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $55.04 and a 12 month high of $94.78.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

