Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $3.34 Million in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.12% of CarGurus as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CarGurus by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,398,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,552,000 after buying an additional 2,690,864 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,430,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 5,430.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,821,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,726 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,780,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1,081.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 893,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,353,000 after purchasing an additional 817,968 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $248,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,473.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Langley Steinert sold 25,272 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $637,107.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,286,478 shares in the company, valued at $32,432,110.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 370,065 shares of company stock worth $9,869,312 over the last 90 days. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CARG. Raymond James raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

CARG opened at $27.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

