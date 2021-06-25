Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,662 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Athene were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,578,000 after purchasing an additional 61,412 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter worth about $60,278,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter worth about $67,388,000. Finally, OCO Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,242,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,597,000 after purchasing an additional 52,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.92.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $64.38 on Friday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $64.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.41.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $125,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,928.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $111,834.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,366,115.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,470. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

