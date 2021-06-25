Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New $3.52 Million Investment in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,579 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.06% of Maximus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,423,000 after purchasing an additional 159,860 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter worth about $857,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 722.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,107 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,961,000 after purchasing an additional 236,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 155,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $2,255,393.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,418,493.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $931,266.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,752,161.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $5,301,200. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMS. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of MMS opened at $91.91 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.30 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.60.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

