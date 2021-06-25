Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 311,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.25% of Genesis Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Genesis Energy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,556,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,961,000 after purchasing an additional 806,854 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Genesis Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,587,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,960,000 after purchasing an additional 141,182 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,750,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,705,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,488,000 after acquiring an additional 415,271 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 27,072 shares during the period. 64.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GEL opened at $11.35 on Friday. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.74.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24). Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $521.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Genesis Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.96%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

