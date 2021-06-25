Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 7,033 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,033 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.11% of American States Water worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 264.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American States Water by 716.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in American States Water by 758.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

AWR opened at $80.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. American States Water has a one year low of $69.25 and a one year high of $83.75.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $117.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

