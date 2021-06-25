Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTPBU. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter valued at $14,969,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter worth about $10,102,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter worth about $2,997,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter worth about $699,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter worth about $698,000.

Shares of Gores Technology Partners II stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.43.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

