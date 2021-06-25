Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,543,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.88% of Marrone Bio Innovations as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBII. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,637 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 42,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBII stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $319.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 0.16.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 56.55% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MBII shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (up from $2.50) on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

In other news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 15,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $25,453.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,261,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,402.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Pacesetter, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

