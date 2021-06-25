Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 48,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 197,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,445,000 after buying an additional 16,119 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,083,000 after buying an additional 166,159 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 848,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $77.55 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.11.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

