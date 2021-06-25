Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 49,801 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.09% of Veracyte worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 25,318 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,280,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,448,000 after acquiring an additional 150,456 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 21,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist lowered their price target on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Veracyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.70.

In related news, Director Jens Holstein acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.19 per share, with a total value of $70,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $40.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.82. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

