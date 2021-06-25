Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 99.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,616 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,375,000 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.11% of Winnebago Industries worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 21.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,709,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,117,000 after buying an additional 302,328 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,570,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,150,000 after purchasing an additional 191,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 477.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,030,000 after purchasing an additional 579,689 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 544,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,219 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $17,517,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $67.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.40. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.