Allianz (FRA:ALV) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €215.35 ($253.35). Allianz shares last traded at €214.85 ($252.76), with a volume of 661,043 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €227.33 ($267.45).

Get Allianz alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €216.70.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.