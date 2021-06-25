Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 81.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,127 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $5,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALLO. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $127,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $214,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $235,000. 61.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $249,723.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 236,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,916,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 431,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,824,863.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,969 shares of company stock valued at $720,223 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

ALLO stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.89. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $46.85.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $38.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALLO. Truist raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.