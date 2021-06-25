AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Shares Gap Down to $21.10

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.10, but opened at $20.67. AlloVir shares last traded at $20.68, with a volume of 379 shares traded.

ALVR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AlloVir currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.44.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts expect that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 150,000 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $3,412,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 55.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 82.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 260.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

