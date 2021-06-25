Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Analysts expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report $1.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.96 billion. Ally Financial posted sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year sales of $7.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $8.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $8.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $1,296,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,408.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $138,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,121,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,779. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 285,355.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,437,000 after purchasing an additional 376,669 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 203,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 22,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 70,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $50.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.28. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $56.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

