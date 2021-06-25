Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,408.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $114,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,391 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,103.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,668 shares of company stock worth $2,836,779. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

