Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) is Alexandria Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Alexandria Capital LLC lessened its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.8% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Alexandria Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $17,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $267,036.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,573,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,366,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,859 shares of company stock worth $8,169,062. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,573. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.87. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.29 and a fifty-two week high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.62) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

