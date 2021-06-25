Alpha Coin Price Tops $0.0002 (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. One Alpha Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Coin has a market capitalization of $8,300.39 and $1.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,652.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $469.96 or 0.01396528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.63 or 0.00379275 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00070475 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003578 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 218.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 64.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Alpha Coin Coin Profile

APC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

