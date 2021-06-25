Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 876.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total transaction of $7,547,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,887 shares of company stock valued at $168,672,579 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,547.80. 30,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,654. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,400.30. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,347.01 and a 1 year high of $2,555.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

