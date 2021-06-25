Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,468 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.7% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $122,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Alphabet by 876.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total value of $7,547,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,916,907.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,887 shares of company stock worth $168,672,579 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $3.99 on Friday, hitting $2,541.65. The stock had a trading volume of 25,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,654. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,347.01 and a twelve month high of $2,555.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,400.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

