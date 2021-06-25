Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.8% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 893.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 331,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $581,435,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $14.61 on Friday, reaching $2,435.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,024. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,461.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,347.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.