AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 38,367 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 104.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,367 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $36.50 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.89 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 82.97%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on OHI. Scotiabank cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.79.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

