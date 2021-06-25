AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $46,939,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Medtronic by 2.2% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Medtronic by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,899,000 after buying an additional 37,518 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 510.7% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after buying an additional 107,990 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,406. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

NYSE MDT opened at $125.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.43. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $168.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

