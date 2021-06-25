AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 6,284 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 761.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,284 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Pool by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Pool by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 128,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,925,000 after acquiring an additional 62,902 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Pool by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.29.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $459.03 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $259.04 and a 52 week high of $464.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $429.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

