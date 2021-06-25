AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,815 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AIG. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

AIG stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.16.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,652,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

