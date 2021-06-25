AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.26 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 148.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,573 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,588,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452,785 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,505,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,396,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,726 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 47,763,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,799,000 after acquiring an additional 815,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $1,122,406,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.70.

NYSE WFC opened at $45.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.47. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.13. The company has a market cap of $186.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.