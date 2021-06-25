AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 116.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $852,020,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 160.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,471,000 after buying an additional 255,382 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,361,465,000 after buying an additional 127,520 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,975,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,632,488,000 after buying an additional 87,376 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,432.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,539,000 after buying an additional 86,700 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $807.21.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total value of $9,045,577.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,927,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total value of $19,013,149.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,115,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $904.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.11 billion, a PE ratio of 93.34, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $848.99. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $543.03 and a fifty-two week high of $913.71.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.