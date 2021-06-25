AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.59 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 97.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,183,000. KWB Wealth acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $558,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $293.21 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.33 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Oddo Bhf began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.78.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

