AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.72 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 656.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,073 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 165.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total value of $126,234.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,620,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total value of $1,693,760.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,428 shares of company stock worth $7,388,945. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $468.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a PE ratio of 109.36 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $411.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

