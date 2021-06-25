AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,406 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth about $559,182,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth about $558,908,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,479,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,764,000 after acquiring an additional 377,033 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,447,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,114,000 after acquiring an additional 241,317 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,434,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,902,000 after acquiring an additional 979,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BMO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

BMO stock opened at $103.66 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $51.43 and a twelve month high of $106.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.03.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.8782 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.