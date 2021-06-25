AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 15,189 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,189 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $1,296,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,408.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 665,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,779 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $50.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

