AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 32,813 Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,813 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth $68,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 144.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.90.

NYSE SC opened at $37.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.78. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 51.93, a current ratio of 51.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

