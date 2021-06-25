AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,676 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,237 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,803 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $11,820,000 after purchasing an additional 37,863 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,990 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,901 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 103,138 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $13,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth $463,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Hector Lima sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $100,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $359,071.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,747 shares of company stock worth $3,298,462. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $114.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.26 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.67.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTXS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.89.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.