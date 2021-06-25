AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 84.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,116.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $510.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $244.32 and a 1 year high of $518.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $496.02.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.57.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $9,784,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,776,963.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total value of $760,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $936,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

