AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 15,510 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,593 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 15,510 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,203,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,409,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,939 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,294,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $228,950,000 after purchasing an additional 471,944 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,555 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $71,904,000 after purchasing an additional 371,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,535,000. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Best Buy news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $961,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $139,348.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,425.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,988 shares of company stock worth $21,602,094 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.79.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $111.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.84 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.26.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

