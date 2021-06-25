AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 8,552 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,552 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,053,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,867,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,489,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,375,000 after acquiring an additional 122,029 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,912,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,983,000 after acquiring an additional 301,503 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,032,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,854,000 after acquiring an additional 38,435 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,979,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,736,000 after acquiring an additional 44,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC opened at $138.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $141.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.45.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

