AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,270 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in Fiserv by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Fiserv by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FISV. Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.95.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $108.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.42. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 84.77, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,138,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

