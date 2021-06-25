Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) by 131.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Altabancorp worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALTA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,706,000 after buying an additional 95,779 shares during the period. Davis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 990,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,648,000 after purchasing an additional 16,964 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 538,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Altabancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 488,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,525,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altabancorp by 17.3% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 16,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTA opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $832.34 million, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.96. Altabancorp has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $47.80.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $28.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.19 million. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 32.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altabancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Altabancorp’s payout ratio is 26.20%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALTA. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

