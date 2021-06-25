AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.88.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATGFF shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

ATGFF opened at $21.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.59. AltaGas has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $21.43.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

