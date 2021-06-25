Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR) were down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 7,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 40,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.80.

Get Altimar Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. II stock. Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC owned 0.20% of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Altimar Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimar Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.