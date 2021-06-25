Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Position Lifted by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,358,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623,010 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up 1.9% of London Co. of Virginia’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.34% of Altria Group worth $325,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Altria Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Shares of MO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,894,607. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.83. The company has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Article: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.