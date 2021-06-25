Altura Energy (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Altura Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) rose 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 10,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 18,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Altura Energy from $0.20 to $0.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.15.

Altura Energy Inc operates as a junior oil and gas exploration, development, and production company in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, the company held a 89% working interest in 44,353 acres of land at Leduc-Woodbend Rex Pool property; and a 54.1% working interest in 1,920 acres of land in the Leduc-Woodbend Glauconitic D Unit No.1 property.

