Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.06

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $71.06 and last traded at $71.06, with a volume of 5039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.60. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 153.60 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $2.12. Altus Midstream had a net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altus Midstream will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. Altus Midstream’s payout ratio is 284.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTM. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

