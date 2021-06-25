Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 338.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,251,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRAH opened at $167.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.95. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 1.33. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.34 and a 12-month high of $175.95.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

PRAH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $341,544.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 17,216 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $2,865,947.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,867 shares in the company, valued at $5,970,779.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 619,396 shares of company stock valued at $104,412,847 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

