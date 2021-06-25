Amalgamated Bank Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 27.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 314,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,004,000 after purchasing an additional 67,950 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BFAM opened at $149.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 191.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.86 and a 52-week high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $390.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.63.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $116,010.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,518,405.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.97, for a total transaction of $715,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,358,553.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,355. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

