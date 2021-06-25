Amalgamated Bank Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,892.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 320 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $85,113.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,274.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,297 shares of company stock valued at $4,535,854. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $312.00 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.81 and a 52 week high of $325.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.56. The firm has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.18.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

