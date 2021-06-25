Amalgamated Bank Has $1.88 Million Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 55,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,635,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WSM. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.28.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $492,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,503,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 94,607 shares of company stock worth $16,080,792 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WSM opened at $158.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.52 and a 1 year high of $194.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.12.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

